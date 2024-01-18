Overcast 25°

2 Elderly, 1 Officer Hospitalized In 3-Alarm Rockport Fire

Two elderly people as well as a police officer suffered injuries during a fire that broke out at a home in Rockport, officials said.

A fire at&nbsp;74 Phillips Ave. in Rockport.

 Photo Credit: Rockport Fire Department
Khier Casino
The fire started shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, on the second floor of a home at 74 Phillips Ave., according to the Rockport Fire Department. 

A police officer and a good Samaritan managed to save two elderly residents from the burning building.

“Both residents and the Officer were transported by Rockport Ambulance and Beauport Ambulance to Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital respectively with non life threatening injuries,” fire officials said in a statement.

The home had some heavy damage, and the freeing weather made it hard to control the fire, NBC reported.

The Rockport Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

