Nancy Diamond — an appropriate name for a lottery winner — won the seven-figure payday from playing the $5 scratch-off game "$1,000,000 Stacks of Cash."

Diamond chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She said she plans to buy a new car with her winnings.

Diamond bought the ticket at Nicole’s Food Store, 406 Essex St. in Salem. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

