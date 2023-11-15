$10M Lottery Win: Sushi Dinner Helps Groveland Man Score Massive Payday

John Boyce of Groveland is the first eight-figure winner in the “$10,000,000 Premier Cash” $20 scratch-off game. He bought three tickets that day, with the third one making him an instant multi-millionaire.

Boyce chose to take the lump sum payment of $6.5 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage, buy a new car, and invest, lottery officials said. He'll also likely grab some more sushi from Yujo in Dracut.

The restaurant at 511 Merrimack Avenue will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are two more $10 million $10,000,000 Premier Cash tickets that have not been found, along with seven $1 million scratch-offs, lottery officials said.

