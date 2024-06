The ticket was claimed on Monday, June 10, in the "300X," a $30 scratch-off game.

The winner's name was not released.

The winner bought the ticket at the Richdale convenience store at 139 Lynnfield St. in Peabody.

There were 848 winning tickets worth $600 or more collected on Monday. Click here to see a complete list of winners.

