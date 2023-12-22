Yeah: WWE Superstar Set To Receive Key To Hometown In Washington County

Hagerstown's hometown hero is heading home to receive the Key To The City.

On Saturday afternoon, Shaun Ricker - more commonly known as popular WWE Superstar LA Knight - will be back home, where he will be presented with the key to the city by city officials.

Before becoming one of the most beloved stars in sports entertainment, Ricker, 41, was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School in 2000 and is now approaching the pinnacle of his profession.

"The public is invited to attend this recognition ceremony on Saturday as he returns to his hometown to receive this unique and well-deserved honor," officials said.

The event is set to be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 23.

