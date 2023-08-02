Whistleblowing Wife Leads Fire Investigators To Destructive Devices In Washington County

Stephen Thompson, 48, was arrested this week and charged with multiple counts of manufacturing and possessing destructive devices in his home after he allegedly stole them from his employer.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad was tipped off by Thompson’s estranged wife after she found suspicious items in their basement, officials said. Further investigation by Bomb Technicians determined that they were blasting caps.

“Blasting caps are highly sensitive devices used with explosives to initiate controlled detonations for construction, mining, and demolition,” the fire marshal explained. “However, these devices pose an imminent threat to public safety, property, and the environment in the wrong hands.”

It was later determined that Thompson stole the blasting caps from his employer, Rust-Oleum, where they are used legally within their fire suppression system.

“The illegal possession and use of blasting caps are not only against the law but also jeopardize the safety of our citizens,” State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said.

Thompson was charged with:

Eight counts of manufacturing an possessing an explosive device;

Possessing explosives without a license;

Theft of between $1,500 and $2,500.

“The quick recognition of the potential hazard with these devices and her decision to immediately contact local authorities was absolutely appropriate in this incident," Geraci added. "This serves as a positive reminder to all members of the public of the national message: ‘see something, say something.’”

Thompson is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.

