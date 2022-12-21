'Flash Freeze,' Wind Chill Warnings Issued For Parts Of Maryland On Winter Solstice

Winter is here in more ways than one.

Maryland is bracing for wicked weather in the coming days as a storm front is expected to dump rain, snow, and ice throughout the region that could hit parts of the state as soon as Wednesday night, marking the winter solstice and start of winter.

According to officials, the storm, which began bringing wintry weather to parts of the US beginning on Monday, Dec. 19, is expected to continue moving east, entering Maryland on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Officials say that Thursday morning is expected to start with rain before the temperatures plummet on Thursday night, early on Friday, Dec. 23, leading to the potential of ice building up on roadways.

Strong winds are expected to follow the dip in temperatures across Maryland that could bring down power lines or fallen trees throughout the region.

A Flood Watch is also being put in place for parts of the state along the I-95 corridor in advance of the storm through Friday, Dec.

“(There is a) snow, ice, and flooding rain threat early Thursday morning through Thursday evening,” according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. “Rapidly falling temperatures could result in a ‘flash freeze’ Friday and dangerously cold wind chill midday Friday through Saturday (Dec. 24) night.”

A Wind Chill Watch is also in effect for parts of Western and Northern Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) caution that with tens of thousands of holiday travelers expecting to hit the roads in Maryland, travelers should exercise extra caution.

“This is a busy week for holiday travelers and we’re asking them to be extra cautious as they make their way to see friends and loved ones,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said.

“While we are expecting rain for much of the state, there is a potential for icy conditions in the higher mountain elevations,” he continued. “So, we encourage folks with travel plans heading west to be extremely careful and, if possible, delay their trips a few hours.”

