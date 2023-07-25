Two Rescued, One Severely Burned From Grease Fire In Maryland Home: Officials

Members of the Cumberland Fire Department in Allegany County came to the rescue of a family after a fire broke out in a kitchen while a 70-year-old resident was cooking, according to the state fire marshal.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, more than two dozen first responders were called to an Arch Street home, where they were met by smoke throughout the entirety of a two-story duplex.

Officials said that a 67-year-old woman and 8-year-old girl were saved from a second-floor window, though a third 70-year-old resident suffered severe second-degree burns and had to be rushed to the UPMC Mercy Burn Center in Pittsburg for treatment, where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation determined that the burn victim was cooking when he noticed flames from a pot with grease inside, and when he attempted to remove the pot from the burner, it fell, burning him and sparking the fire in the middle of the kitchen.

Firefighters had the flames under control within within minutes, and were also able to save several animals. One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

