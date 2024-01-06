Toddler Killed, Family Hospitalized In Two-Alarm Washington Co Blaze: Fire Marshal (Developing)

At around 6:20 p.m. on Friday night, crews from the Smithburg Community Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding agencies were called to a house fire in the 20600 block of Military Road in Cascade, where there was a home converted into apartments up in flames, investigators said.

Officials say that upon arrival, firefighters found a 24-year-old woman and 1-year-old child injured, with other tenants advising first responders that there was another child still inside.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, with upwards of 75 firefighters being called to the scene. A woman was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital by state police, and the child was taken by paramedics to Meritus Medical center.

During the investigation into the fire, officials located a the toddler in a second-floor apartment. No other injuries were reported, though eight other tenants were displaced.

The cause of death and official identification of the child killed in the fire is pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, though the fire marshal said that it is believed to be a 2-year-old resident of the apartment where the other family members were injured.

According to the fire marshal, the origin and cause of the blaze remain under investigation, and firefighters were unable to locate working smoke alarms.

"My heart aches after learning of another devastating fire, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal extend our deepest condolences to the family," acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

