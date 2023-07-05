Teen Firebug Accused Of Intentionally Setting Vehicle Ablaze In Hagerstown: Fire Marshal

Jaden William Kline, 18, of Hagerstown, is facing charges after admitting to intentionally setting a Toyota Land Cruiser on fire in a seeming act of vandalism, the Maryland Fire Marshal announced.

It is alleged that shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, members of the Hagerstown Police and Fire departments were called to Land Cruiser Heaven on Frederick Street in Hagerstown, where there was a reported vehicle fire that was threatening to spread to a local home.

Investigators say that Kline admitted to intentionally taking combustibles from a separate Toyota Land Cruiser, placing them in the second vehicle, the lit them on fire using a cigarette lighter.

Kline was charged with:

Malicious burning;

Malicious destruction of property over $1,000;

Rogue and vagabond;

Theft of less than $100.

He is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.