Teen Accused Of Murder In Hagerstown Home Charged As Adult, Sheriff Says

Kamari Kenyon Meniefield, 16, is being held behind bars for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Devin Anthony Meniefield earlier this week in Hagerstown.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, deputies were called to the 17400 block of Maple Leaf Court, where they found Devin Meniefield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an area residence.

He died from his injuries. Investigators did not disclose the nature of the two Meniefield's relationship.

Multiple agencies canvassed the surrounding area following the shooting, and the teen was found after approximately 30 minutes and taken into custody without incident in the 1000 block of Noland Drive in Hagerstown.

On Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced that Kamari Meniefield has been charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Three counts of reckless endangerment;

Multiple weapons offenses.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

