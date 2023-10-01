'Security Situation' Investigated At Hagerstown Regional Airport

An alert was issued at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, as airport security worked with local law enforcement to investigate an incident, officials said.

There was a report of a potential security concern and alerted the police, which in turn, investigated the situation "toe ensure the safety of all airport personnel and visitors."

No information about the security risk was disclosed by officials.

Officials say that there is no threat to the public's safety, and the investigation reached its conclusion without incident.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.