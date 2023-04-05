Pistol-Packing Elementary School Student Busted With Handgun On Washington County Bus: Sheriff

Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had to be called to an area elementary school after a young student was caught with a weapon while riding the bus, according to officials.

During the afternoon dismissal, an elementary school student was found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun during his bus route, raising some alarms for the bus driver and other students being taken home on Wednesday, April 5.

The incident was reported to the bus driver by other students, who was then able to secure the student’s belongings, including the handgun, and they returned to the school.

Following the discovery, the gun is now in the possession of the sheriff’s office.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is now working with Washington County Public Schools to investigate the incident and to determine how the child wound up in possession of the weapon.

“The Washington County Sheriff's Office takes the safety of students and school staff as a top priority,” a spokesperson for the agency stated. “We want to remind our community to store firearms and other weapons safely and in accordance with Maryland law.”

More information is expected to be released when it becomes available.

