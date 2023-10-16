Sad Powerball Player Claims $50K Scratch-Off Maryland Lottery Prize Sold At Hagerstown Store

Ronald Mueller, a self-described dedicated Lottery player, is glad he didn't go all-in on Powerball tickets when he dropped $80 on them at The Corner Pub on South Mulberry Street with hopes of winning the big one in Washington County.

However, despite his best efforts, the 39-year-old Mueller came up short playing Powerball, but his fortunes quickly changed when he dropped an extra $20 he had in his pocket and picked up a "$500,000 Crossword" scratch-off ticket.

That one went much better for him.

The Hagerstown resident made back his $80, and then some, as he won a $50,000 prize on the scratcher, turning his dismay into delight and quickly erasing the losing Powerball tickets from his mind.

“I stood there for a minute with my jaw on the floor because I don’t have that type of luck,” he said, adding that he has yet to decide what he's going to do with his five-figure windfall.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.