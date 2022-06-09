Suspect In Smithsburg Shooting Was Wanted For Homicide: State Police

More details have been released by investigators in Maryland in the mass shooting in Smithsburg involving a man suspected of a homicide and a veteran state police trooper.

Deputies responded to Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, where they found four victims, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The fourth remains critical.

The shooter fled the scene before law enforcement agencies arrived, and a description was released to responding units. The suspect vehicle was tracked down by Maryland State Police troopers near Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road, where they exchanged fire with the suspect.

Authorities said that the suspect fired multiple rounds at the troopers, hitting one, a 25-year veteran of the department assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region.

At least one of the troopers involved in the shooting returned fire and struck the suspect.

The trooper was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, treated, and has since been released for the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Neither the trooper, nor the gunman has been identified by investigators.

Charges from the Washington County State's Attorney's Office are pending against the shooter, who was transported for treatment at an area hospital while under police guard.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting involving the gunman and the troopers, a spokesperson for the department said, noting that the troopers involved will be temporarily placed on administrative duty.

A neighbor in a Facebook Live video reported seeing shots fired into a car around 3 p.m. at a business located at 12912 Bikle Road.

"They just shot up that f***ing car," said Harleigh Rae from behind the camera, adding a state trooper was struck.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the homicide investigation involving the shooting at the warehouse facility. The FBI and ATF are assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the homicide, authorities said.

Thursday's shooting came a day after a 21-year-old Hagerstown resident was arrested for a similar incident outside the Valley Mall in Washington County.

More information was expected to be released as the investigation continues.

