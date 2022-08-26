Contact Us
Breaking News: Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Maryland
Police & Fire

Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown

(left to right) Kannon Shives, Clayton Knode, Tyler Josenhans
(left to right) Kannon Shives, Clayton Knode, Tyler Josenhans Photo Credit: @KannonShives(Twitter)/@claytonknode(Instagram)/@tj_josenhans(Twitter)

Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said.

Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday night, state police troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack were dispatched to a reported crash on I-81 near Route 40, where they found two vehicles involved.

The preliminary investigation found that the black Lexus sedan driven by Josenhans merged onto I-81 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a tractor-trailer, according to police.

Josenhans and Knode were both killed in the crash, investigators said.

Shives was initially flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where police said he received medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

He was reportedly pronounced dead on Friday, Aug. 26. 

Investigators did not release the name of the tractor-trailer driver, who was uninjured.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation, which is ongoing.

