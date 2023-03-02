Injured Mountain Biker Hoisted 100 Feet By Maryland State Police Helicopter To Area Hospital

An injured mountain biker who found himself in in a precarious position on a remote trail in a Maryland state park had to be rescued by a state police helicopter on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, a Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter crew were called to New Germany State Park, where there was a report of an injured biker on a remote trail who was stranded for hours.

According to police, the 56-year-old man was injured while cycling through the 14-mile Meadow Mountain Trail, which stretches through New Germany State Park and the Savage River State Forest.

Local rescue personnel requested the medevac due to the mountain biker’s location, the topography, an extended extrication time and the nature of his injuries, though they were able to treat and stabilize the biker until state police arrived.

Once above the biker, the crew used the Augusta AW-139’s helicopter hoist to lower a trooper/flight paramedic into a clearing below.

The paramedic, with assistance from local rescue personnel, secured the injured mountain biker in a patient extrication platform (PEP Bag).

Troopers then hoisted the injured mountain biker approximately 100 feet in the air, at which time Trooper 5 transitioned to a medevac role and flew the patient to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment.

His condition was not immediately available on Thursday, March 2.

