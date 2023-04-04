Home Ravaged, Cat Rescued By Overnight Smithsburg House Fire

Dozens of firefighters worked for more than an hour overnight to battle a tricky blaze that destroyed a Washington County home.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, April 3, first responders from the Smithsburg Volunteer Fire Company and other nearby agencies were called to Edgemont Road in Smithsburg, when a homeowner alerted them to a fire that broke out in the living room.

Upon arrival, a department spokesperson said that firefighters were met by a heavy smoke condition that obscured the visibility of the split-level home, which was 75 percent involved.

The homeowners confirmed that all occupants of the residence made it out safely, though several cats were unaccounted for, one of which was later located by a first responder.

Nearly 70 firefighters were called to the scene, and it took approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control. However, it caused an estimated $300,000 in damage, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Members of the Smithsburgh Community Volunteer Fire Company remained at the scene until approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, as they extinguished hotspots that flared up once the fire was out.

