Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized During Washington County Traffic Stop: Maryland State Police

A traffic stop in Washington County led to a host of drug charges for an alleged distributor who was caught with heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, according to Maryland State Police.

Baltimore resident Orlando Rogers, Jr, 38, was busted by troopers this week following a speeding stop in Hagerstown on Route 40, officials said on Friday, March 3.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, investigators say that a trooper from the Hagerstown Barrack stopped Rogers in a Nissan Versa when he was speeding in the westbound lanes of Route 40 (Dual Highway) near Day Road.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, “numerous criminal indicators were present,” which led to the investigators at the scene to call for a police K9 to scan the vehicle, which led to the seizure of 479 grams of suspected cocaine, along with approximately 170 grams of a mixture of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

It is alleged that as troopers moved to arrest Rogers, he jumped back into his vehicle and attempted to flee, though they were able to apprehend him without incident.

Rogers was charged with:

Felony drug distribution;

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin mix;

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine;

Resisting arrest;

Other related criminal charges.

He was transported to the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack, where he was processed and held by a court commissioner without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

