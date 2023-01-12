Family Of Goats Ravaged By Fast-Moving Maryland Barn Fire

Nearly two dozen goats perished in a massive blaze that burned a Maryland barn to the ground, the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced.

In Garrett County, shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, first responders from the Gorman Volunteer Fire Department were called to a Nazelrod Road home in Oakland when a neighbor reported a barn that was up in flames.

Officials say that a crew of 40 from the Gormon Volunteer Fire Department was able to control the fire within approximately 15 minutes, but not before it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and killed 20 goats.

According to the fire marshal, the blaze was sparked by an electrical malfunction in a loft that was above the goat pen where the doomed animals were situated on Thursday morning.

No smoke or fire alarms were present inside the barn at the time the fire broke out.

