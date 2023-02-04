Dogs Killed, Family Displaced By Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Keedysville Barn Blaze: Fire Marshal

Two dogs were killed in a massive two-alarm barn fire that caused massive damage to a Washington County property on Friday night.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, members of the Sharpsburg Fire Department were called to Mansfield Road in Keedysville, where a neighbor reported a barn fire that had broken out, officials said.

It took a team of nearly five dozen firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control, but not before it caused an estimated $150,000 ($100,000 to the structure, $50,000 to its contents) in damage, according to the Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported, but officials say that two dogs were killed in the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. Displaced residents are being displaced by the American Red Cross.

Anyone with information regarding the fire or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Western Regional Office by calling (301) 766-3888.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.