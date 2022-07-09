Dog Left In Hot Vehicle Leads To Animal Cruelty Charge For Woman In Hagerstown: Police

A Maryland woman is facing animal cruelty charges after leaving her dog inside a locked vehicle with the windows up during the recent run of hot weather, police in Hagerstown said.

Mervet Rinehart, 61, was charged by members of the Hagerstown Police Department after allegedly leaving her dog in a hot vehicle in a shopping center in the 1700 block of Wesel Boulevard for more than an hour, according to authorities.

Police said that a Good Samaritan passing by noticed the dog and was able to unlock the door and the animal free by accessing the sunroof of the vehicle.

At the time of the incident, officials said that the vehicle was not running and the temperature inside was estimated at approximately 100 degrees.

Rinehart was charged and the Washington County Humane Society took possession of the dog and "will also be placing appropriate charges," police said.

