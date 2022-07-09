Contact Us
Washington Daily Voice serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
Return to your home site

Menu

Washington Daily Voice serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg

Nearby Sites

  • Frederick
    serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Dog Left In Hot Vehicle Leads To Animal Cruelty Charge For Woman In Hagerstown: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The dog was found inside a hot car in the 1700 block of Wesel Boulevard in Hagerstown
The dog was found inside a hot car in the 1700 block of Wesel Boulevard in Hagerstown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Maryland woman is facing animal cruelty charges after leaving her dog inside a locked vehicle with the windows up during the recent run of hot weather, police in Hagerstown said.

Mervet Rinehart, 61, was charged by members of the Hagerstown Police Department after allegedly leaving her dog in a hot vehicle in a shopping center in the 1700 block of Wesel Boulevard for more than an hour, according to authorities.

Police said that a Good Samaritan passing by noticed the dog and was able to unlock the door and the animal free by accessing the sunroof of the vehicle.

At the time of the incident, officials said that the vehicle was not running and the temperature inside was estimated at approximately 100 degrees.

Rinehart was charged and the Washington County Humane Society took possession of the dog and "will also be placing appropriate charges," police said.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.