15-Year-Old Killed, Man Wounded In Washington, D.C., Shooting: Police

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a man was wounded in a shooting over the weekend in the nation's capital, police said.

Blue Bryant, 15, was shot on Saturday, June 25, around 9 p.m. near the Shaw-Howard Metro station in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Metropolitan police said. The shooter also wounded a man in the incident. Paramedics rushed them to a nearby hospital, but Bryant died of his injuries the following day police, police said.

Police haven't released many details about the shooting, but they are asking the public for help to find the killer.

Metropolitan police ask anyone with information in these cases to contact detectives at 202-727-9099. You can text an anonymous tip to the department by sending a message to 50411. Rewards of up to $25,000 are available for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

An 18-year-old was also shot and killed in a separate shooting on Sunday in Washington, D.C., police said.

