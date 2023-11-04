Pets Perish, Families Displaced By Fast-Moving Apartment Building Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal

Early on Friday morning, crews from several agencies, led by the Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department, were called to a two-story home in Allegany County when a fire broke out and rapidly spread to adjacent units.

Jarring images from the scene were shared by the Rawlings Fire Department on social media.

According to the fire marshal, multiple pets perished in the blaze, and all tenants in each of the five apartments have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

It caused an estimated $300,000 in damage, and one tenant reported a minor injury.

Following the devastating blaze, the Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department began collecting items for the displaced family, and those interested in doing so can contact Tiffany by calling (240) 920-4703 or on Facebook.

