Tractor-Trailer Crash Ties Up Traffic On I-70 In Washington County (DEVELOPING)

All hands were on deck on Thursday afternoon when there was a reported tractor-trailer crash on I-70 in Maryland that knocked one of the trucks off the road.

First responders were called at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 to a stretch of I-70 in Washington County, when there was a reported crash near the northbound lanes of I-81 in the town of Halfway.

The crash tied up traffic for hours on I-70 as police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the scene, closing several lanes and an exit ramp.

Officials have not disclosed the extent of the injuries, though Maryland State Police helicopters were reportedly initially called to the scene and ultimately canceled once the driver could be extricated from the truck.

Maryland Department of Transportation video from the scene shows more than a dozen emergency vehicles can be caught responding to the crash with all but one lane on I-70 cordoned off.

No other details were initially released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.