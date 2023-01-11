Contact Us
Washington Daily Voice serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Thousands Raised For Karon Blake's Family After 'Quiet' Middle Schooler Tragically Killed

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Karon Blake
Karon Blake Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A community is coming together to support the family of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was fatally shot over the weekend, raising over $20,000 in a GoFundMe.

The quiet middle schooler was tragically shot multiple times by a man who believed he was breaking into cars around 4 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. His family created a GoFundMe to help with unexpected funeral costs.

"He attended Brookland Middle School and was a quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football", stated his mother, Londen Blake.

All donations will go toward funeral expenses. To access the GoFundMe, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.