Thousands Raised For Karon Blake's Family After 'Quiet' Middle Schooler Tragically Killed

A community is coming together to support the family of 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was fatally shot over the weekend, raising over $20,000 in a GoFundMe.

The quiet middle schooler was tragically shot multiple times by a man who believed he was breaking into cars around 4 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. His family created a GoFundMe to help with unexpected funeral costs.

"He attended Brookland Middle School and was a quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football", stated his mother, Londen Blake.

All donations will go toward funeral expenses.

