Side Of Former Hagerstown Church Comes Tumbling Down In Partial Collapse

It was a busy Saturday night for first responders in Washington County when a residential building partially collapsed in Hagerstown.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department and several neighboring agencies responded to a reported building collapse in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at Washington Square.

From the outside, first responders were met by rubble and debris that left the interior of the building, which reportedly was the site of a former church, largely exposed.

According to the property owners, the space was vacant at the time of the collapse, though it remains unclear what caused the incident.

There were no occupants inside the collapsed building, and no injuries were reported.

Moving forward, officials from the Hagerstown Fire Department said they will be working to ensure that the utilities were secure and will work with the codes department to determine the next steps at the site.

