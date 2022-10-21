Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ

Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail.

Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.

In total, prosecutors said that Fisher was responsible for the shipment of approximately 120 kilograms of cocaine, 6.5 kilograms of fentanyl, and 50 kilograms of marijuana as part of the conspiracy.

Police began investigating a drug trafficking operation using the US Mail to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana in the Baltimore and Washington metro area.

During that investigation, court-authorized wiretaps of Fisher and his co-conspirator, Dwight Antonio Pitts, revealed conversations in which they discussed the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana with each other and with other members of the conspiracy.

Officials said that during the scheme, Fisher and Pitts traveled to California multiple times to ship the drugs back to Maryland to be distributed.

Fisher and Pitts were ultimately busted in May 2020 when postal inspectors intercepted several questionable packages loaded with drugs that were to be sent to a location in Laurel maintained by Fisher.

Several other phone calls and packages were intercepted by investigators in the summer of 2020.

In August of that year, search warrants were executed at six locations in Maryland associated with Fisher and Pitts in Maryland and a residence in Las Vegas that was used by Fisher, leading to the seizure of 15 firearms, along with kilogram quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

In total, the investigation led to the seizure of approximately:

35 kilograms of cocaine;

6.5 kilograms of fentanyl;

50 kilograms of marijuana;

$1,501,308 in cash that was the result of drug sales.

Pitt previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in March.

