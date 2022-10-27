Halloween Safe Haven Events Announced For DC Trick Or Treaters

Washington, DC officials have announced locations and times for Halloween Safe Haven trick or treating as we enter Halloween weekend.

Several locations around DC are offering trick or treating events supported by the Metropolitan Police Department with dates open from Friday, Oct. 28, until Monday, Oct. 31.

Friday, October 28th

- SLB Trunk-or-Treat:

Special Liaison Branch Office: 801 Shepherd Street NW, running from 4:30PM - 6:30PM

Saturday, October 29th

- 6D Trunk-or-Treat

Gospel Ark Temple: 4551 Benning Rd SE, running from 12PM - 4PM

Sunday, October 30th

- 3D Haunted House

3D Station (Outdoor): 1620 V Street NW, running from 6PM - 8PM

Monday, October 31st

- 3D Haunted House

3D Station (Outdoor): 1620 V Street NW, running from 6PM - 8PM

- 7D Trunk-or-Treat

The Temple of Praise: 700 Southern Ave SE, running from 6PM - 9PM

- 4D Trunk-or-Treat

4D Station: 6001 Georgia Ave NW, running from 5PM - 9PM

- 1D Haunted House & Trunk -or- Treat

1D Station: 101 M Street SW, running from 4PM - 8:30PM

- 5D Harvest Festival

5D Station: 1805 Bladensburg Rd NE, running from 5PM - 8:30PM

- YFSD Haunted House

Youth & Family Services Division: 5002 Hayes Street NE, running from 6PM - 10PM

- 2D Harvest Festival

2D Station: 3320 Idaho Ave NW, running from 4PM - 7PM

For more information, contact: mpd.outreach@dc.gov

