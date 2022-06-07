Grand Jury Indicts Suspect For Smithsburgh Mass Workplace Shooting, Firing At Police

A grand jury in Maryland has indicted West Virginia resident Joe Louis Esquivel following the fatal mass shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. in Washington County last month.

Esquivel, 23, is facing a total of 34 charges, according to WBALTV, after he opened fire at his workplace, killing three and critically injuring others.

The charges Esquivel faces include multiple murder, attempted murder, assault, and weapons offenses.

Deputies responded to Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 in Smithsburg, where they found four victims, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into the shooting determined that Esquivel arrived for his normal work shift at the manufacturing plant and worked throughout the day, officials said.

Prior to the 911 emergency call on the day of the shooting, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Esquivel exited the building, retrieved a weapon from his vehicle, and reentered the building.

He then allegedly proceeded to the area of the break room and began to fire upon employees.

Esquivel proceeded to flee the scene before he was approached by Maryland State Police troopers, where a shootout ensued.

Both Esquivel and troopers exchanged gunfire, authorities said, with a trooper suffering a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Esquivel was also shot and hospitalized during the exchange.

During the investigation into the shooting, the sheriff’s office identified Esquivel’s three victims as Joshua Wallace, 30, Mark Alan Frey, 50, and Charles Edward Minnick, Jr., 31, who were killed. Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was also hospitalized.

Esquivel is currently being held by the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.

