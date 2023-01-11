DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death

The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.

The shooter was also revealed to be a black man, but no further identifying details have been made public. The shooter claimed to have shot Blake several times after claiming Blake was breaking into several vehicles along the street. To read the full story by Fox 5, click here.

