$27K Raised To Buy Car For High School Band Director Who Sold His Car To Fund Marching Band

A community is stepping up to help raise money to purchase a car for a High School Band Director in Washington, DC who sold his vehicle to donate money to the band, states a GoFundMe spokesperson.

Eastern High School Band Director, James Perry, has led the school's marching band for years, and in 2019 sold his car so he could donate his own money to the band, leaving him walking to work every day. Perry has "demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his students", putting them first and doing everything he can to fund trips and opportunities, states fundraiser organizer, Cameron McKinney.

"He’s consistently stood in the gap for his talented children, so let’s do the same for him", McKinney continues.

In the short time the fundraiser has been active, over $27,000 has been raised to help give back to Perry and purchase him a new vehicle.

“It would be such a blessing to have a car; especially to transport some of our scholar's home after rehearsing and on mornings that we have early performance report times to the school and the metro isn’t running", commented Perry.

To read more about Perry's story and to access the GoFundMe supporting him, click here.

