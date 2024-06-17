Fair 81°

Woman Wanted For Stealing $7.7K Out Of MD Captured In PA, Police Say

A 55-year-old woman wanted out of Maryland for felony theft and malicious property destruction was has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Lisa Marie Phillips.

 Photo Credit: Quarryville PD
Cecilia Levine
Quarryville, PA police got a tip on June 6 that Lisa Marie Phillips was on the 100 block of Groffdale Drive in Oak Bottom Village, the office said.

She had been wanted by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for felony theft of $7,705 and malicious destruction of property. 

QPD officers responded to the area, immediately found Phillips and arrested her. Phillips was subsequently charged with one one additional count of Fugitive from Justice (M) by the QPD and lodged in Lancaster County Prison (LCP) pending extradition back to Carroll County Maryland. 

Daily Voice has reached out to the CCSO for details stemming from Phillips' charges.

