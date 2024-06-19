Taejon Gill was arrested late last week in North Carolina in connection to the shooting death of 45-year-old Sharron Clark on Murph Avenue in October 2022, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

The case was infamously featured earlier this year on "America's Most Wanted."

Clark was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 18, 2022 by officers investigating reports of shots fired. She was rushed to an area hospital in Washington County, where she later died from her injuries.

Gill was later identified as a suspect until his arrest on June 13.

He is being held in Charlotte pending his extradition back to Maryland.

Investigators noted that they "won’t be releasing information regarding the events leading up to his arrest in order to protect certain investigative details."

