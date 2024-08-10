Marvin Brown, 23, has been identified as the person found dead inside the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland on Friday morning following an incident with another inmate, according to officials.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Maryland State Police troopers were called to the facility to investigate an inmate death, where they found Brown unresponsive with multiple puncture wounds.

Another inmate - who has not been identified as charges are pending - has been identified as a suspect. The investigation is set to be presented to the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

