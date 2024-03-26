Man Charged With Torching Hagerstown Building That Partially Collapsed: Maryland Fire Marshal

Kevin Lee Spielman was arrested on Tuesday, March 26 following an extensive investigation into the fire inside the former Snooks Poultry on Sunday night.

First responders from multiple agencies rushed at approximately 6:30 p.m. on March 24 to the building on West Baltimore Street, where firefighters were met with smoke and flames coming from the building.

It took nearly 100 firefighters several hours to battle what was described as a "stubborn blaze," two of whom suffered minor injuries and have since been released from area hospitals after being treated.

Due to several ceilings and sections collapsing within the building, investigators requested canines from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team, which were readily available after a previous building collapse in Hancock.

There was nobody inside the building at the time.

Investigators with the Hagerstown Fire Marshals Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal worked throughout the night and into Monday evening and concluded the fire was intentionally set, officials said.

With an assist from various nearby surveillance cameras, investigators were able to identify Spielman as a suspect.

Spielman was arrested without incident on Tuesday and charged with:

Second-degree arson;

First-degree malicious burning;

Fourth-degree burglary;

Second-degree malicious destruction of property under $1,000;

Reckless endangerment.

"The arrest of this suspect reveals our partnership with our local fire investigation units and their outstanding commitment to Maryland's citizens," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said.

"I want to thank Chief DiBacco and his department for working with our agency to bring this case to a close."

Spielman is being held pending a bond review at the Washington County Detention Center.

“The cooperation and collaboration of our fire marshal’s office with that of the state fire marshal is commendable and lead to a successful outcome on the investigation of this incident," DiBacco added in a separate statement.

"We are thankful for the support of the state fire marshal’s office during this investigation, and look forward future efforts of working collectively.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.