Hammer Time: Man Attempted To Murder Victim With Tool In Hagerstown: Police (Developing)

One person was airlifted to an area hospital after being attacked and shot in Northern Maryland.

The incident was reported on Devonshire Road in Hagerstown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, officers from the Hagerstown Police Department in Washington County were called to a home in Devonshire Road to investigate a reported assault.

It is alleged that a man was assaulted with a hammer and also suffered a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was flown to a shock trauma center in Baltimore in critical condition, they added.

The police did not disclose the identities of the victim or attacker. More information is expected to be released.

No arrests were reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.

