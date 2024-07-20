Hagerstown Shooting Being Investigated As Homicide; Suspect In Custody, Police Say (Updated)

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 200 block of East Washington Street.

According to the Hagerstown Police Department, a suspect was taken into custody, though no details have been released as of Saturday, July 20.

"The investigation is ongoing and names of those involved will not be released at this time," officials said.

The shooting was described as an isolated event, "and there is no threat to the public related to this incident."

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

