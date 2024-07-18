Hagerstown PD Advises Residents To Avoid City Center Amid Shooting Investigation (Developing)

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 200 block of East Washington Street.

According to the Hagerstown Police Department, no suspect has been identified, and the motive behind the incident remains under investigation on Thursday night.

No additional details were provided by the police as the probe continues.

More details are expected to be released.

"HPD will continue to provide updates on the investigation as new information becomes available," the department posted on social media.

"At this time, please avoid city center as multiple streets are closed for this ongoing investigation."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

