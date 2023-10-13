Hagerstown Man Punches, Attacks Girlfriend For Adderall Prescription In Maryland: Police

Hagerstown resident Justin Violet, 31, is facing several charges following an incident that played out on Thursday afternoon involving his girlfriend and her Adderall prescription.

According to investigators, shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, officers from the Annapolis Police Department were called to the 600 block of Taylor Avenue, where there was a reported assault involving a man and woman that had to be broken up.

It is alleged that Violet attempted to forcefully take his girlfriend's purse in order to get to her prescription of Adderall, though she resisted, and the altercation turned physical.

While attempting to fend him off, Violet punched her and knocked her to the ground, at which point several bystanders in the area were able to intervene and pulled him off her until the police could arrive to arrest him, officials said.

Violet was arrested and charged with:

Robbery;

Second-degree assault;

Attempted theft.

No information about his initial court appearance was released by the police.

