PT Schlosser, the squad's director of stadium operations during its inaugural season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, died on Saturday, May 4. Details surrounding his death were not immediately released.

"It is with great sadness to inform our fans that a key member of the Flying Boxcars front office family passed away last night following the game," team officials announced. "(He) was a dedicated employee and a respected colleague and friend to everyone in our organization."

Details about his death were not released by the team.

According to his LinkedIn account, Schlosser took over as the full-time stadium operator in December after spending time in Colorado and Pennsylvania.

The news of Schlosser's passing was met by shock and sadness from the community.

"This is so difficult to hear this morning," one former co-worker posted on social media. "As an usher, PT was the man that interviewed and hired me to work the Boxcars inaugural season.

"I talked with him a couple of times last night and I know he was very proud of his accomplishments," he continued. "He took great pride in doing everything the right way with attention to detail.

"This is just shocking and devastating."

"PT was a great person and I will personally miss him," another friend added. "I was talking to him moments before he passed and I told him how well things were going on the first day at the stadium.

"PT smiled and said he was happy but tired. I hope this gives comfort to his mother and father to know that he was happy and doing what he loved."

The Flying Boxcars game was postponed on Sunday and a doubleheader on Monday involving two seven-inning games will kick off at 4 p.m., with the gates opening a half hour earlier.

