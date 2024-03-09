Hagerstown Carjacker With An Eye For BMWs In DMV Region Gets 10 Years In Prison: Feds

Hagerstown native Carlos Guardado-Eagle, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for a series of armed carjackings and an attempt that was thwarted back in 2022.

According to his guilty plea, between May 15, 2022, and June 1, 2022, Guardado-Eagle and a second suspect carjacked four victims at gunpoint - all BMWs - and attempted a fifth, though the victim would not surrender the keys and the pair fled on foot without stealing their ride.

"On each occasion, Guardado-Eagle and the co-conspirator wore masks to conceal their identities and took BMWs," prosecutors said.

"In three of the carjackings, after obtaining the keys to the BMW, Guardado-Eagle and the co-conspirator split up, with one driving the BMW and the other driving another vehicle."

Incidents were reported in District Heights, Severn, Silver Spring, and Tysons Corner in Virginia.

Guardado-Eagle was arrested in June 2022.

