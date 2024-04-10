Campbell, 36, was arrested in California and returned back to the East Coast to face charges for his alleged role in the fatal October 2020 shooting of Waynesboro resident Daynard Devere Johnson, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

On Oct. 14, 2020, police say that officers found Johnson, 40, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and stomach in the 300 block of Henry Avenue.

Late last month, on Thursday, March 21, police say that Campbell was arrested in Sacramento on an arrest warrant in connection to the fatal shooting. He was extradited back to Maryland on Tuesday and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

"There is no further information to be released regarding what led to the arrest, but Hagerstown Police Department would like to thank FBI Sacramento and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department for their apprehension of Campbell," officials added.

Two other men, Brock Jerome Smith and Alexander Daniel Brooks entered Alford pleas in connection to the case and have since been sentenced to years in prison.

No information about Campbell's next court appearance was released by the police department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.