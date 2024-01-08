Felon From Hagerstown Busted With Drugs, Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop, Sheriff Says

Hagerstown resident Ricky Ray Hilton, Jr., 41, was caught red-handed with a loaded gun and a host of drugs during a stop in Frederick, after he committed a violation while driving through Frederick, according to the sheriff's office.

During that subsequent stop, deputies say that they seized more than 60 grams of crack cocaine, 1.2 grams of a white powdery substance, and ecstasy from the inside of Hilton's

Officials made note that Hilton was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous criminal convictions between 2002 and 2017.

Hilton was arrested and charged with:

2 counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) - not cannabis;

CDS possession with intent to distribute;

CDS possession of firearms;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Firearm possession - felony conviction;

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Illegal possession of ammunition.

