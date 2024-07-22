'Crackling Noise, Glow' On Washington County Porch Alerted Family To Fire, Investigators Say

Four dozen firefighters from the Hancock Volunteer Fire Company responded at around 3 p.m. on July 21, when the occupants of a White Oak Ridge residence reported that a blaze has broken out in their home.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, one occupant inside the home heard a crackling noise, and observed a glow outside the home, which turned out to be the flames that broke out on the front porch.

The occupant was able to notify family members, who were all able to escape safely with only the homeowner sustaining minor injuries.

Fire investigators say that the blaze was accidental in natural, and was caused by the failure of an extension cord. It caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

One family was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

