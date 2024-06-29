Hagerstown resident Anthony Jacob Fritz, 38 - an employee of the MVA on Colonel Henry K. Douglas Drive - found himself in hot water with the police on Friday after allegedly making threats of mass violence.

Investigators say that on Friday morning, co-workers approached a Maryland State Police trooper to advise that Fritz claimed he was going to bomb their building.

Following an investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad and an OSFM explosive detection canine team to responded to the building, and it was determined there were no explosives in the building.

During a search of Fritz's Hagerstown home, police say that they recovered 26 guns and 67 containers of ammunition.

Fritz was charged with making threats of mass violence and arson threat. After being apprehended, he was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation, officials noted.

