Lexington Park resident Zemar David-Tyshon Batts was the subject of a search and seizure warrant in the 21000 block of Dayflower Place on Tuesday, which led to the recovery of two weapons, one of which was reported stolen out of Hagerstown in 2017.

Batts was arrested and charged with possession of a regulated firearm by an individual under the age of 21; however no charges have been issued for the stolen weapon, which remains under investigation.

He was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and later released by a District Court Commissioner.

