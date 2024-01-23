Woman Charged With Murder Weeks After Stabbing In Maryland: State Police

Trenee Gattis has been hit with multiple counts of murder and other offenses following a weeks-long investigation into a fatal incident involving 34-year-old Daniel Mapes, who died at an area hospital days after being stabbed in Salisbury, officials say.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 2, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Division Street, where they found Mapes suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, where he died days later on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to police.

Investigators from the Salisbury Police Department arrested Gattis in connection to the stabbing, and she has been charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and intent to injure with a dangerous weapon, authorities said on Jan. 23.

Both Gattis and Mapes are from Salisbury, police said, and they knew each other before the incident.

Gattis is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center, which she has called home since being arrested earlier this month.

The incident remains under investigation.

