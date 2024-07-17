Winning $560K 'Multi-Match' Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold At Maryland Sheetz

The big winner came in Cumberland, where a player his a $560,000 Multi-Match jackpot on a ticket sold at Sheetz on Bedford Road, while a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Pilot Travel Center in Hagerstown.

Neither prize has been claimed.

The Mutli-Match ticket matched all six winning numbers - 03-14-29-30-32-35 - and the winner will have the option of an estimated annuity of $560,000 paid in 25 annual installments, or a roughly $310,000 cash payout.

It was the sixth Multi-Match jackpot win for a Maryland Lottery player in 2024.

The third-tier Powerball win marks the 35th $50,000 ticket sold so far this year in the state.

There was no jackpot winner in the Monday, July 15 Powerball drawing, and the jackpot grows to an estimated annuity value of $75 million ($36 million cash option) for the next drawing on Wednesday.

