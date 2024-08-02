Winning $540K 'Multi-Match' Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold At Carroll County Gas Station

Thursday was a good day for a Maryland Lottery player who won big playing a Multi-Match ticket that was sold at an area gas station.

The big winner for the Thursday, Aug. 1 drawing came in Carroll County, where a player matched all six numbers on a ticket sold at an Eldersburg gas station on Liberty Road that was good for a $540,000 jackpot.

Winning numbers for Thursday's drawing were: 15-22-25-26-34-35.

The winner will now have the option of 25 equal installments or an estimated $290,000 cash option when the prize is claimed.

It was the seventh Multi-Match jackpot win for a Maryland Lottery player in 2024.

Lottery officials said that the winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep them in a safe location. They now have 182 days to claim the prize.

